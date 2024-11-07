Cheeseburgers are the ultimate decadent snack we just cannot resist. If you are a cheese lover, thinking about calories might be the last thing on your mind. When crunchy vegetables, flavourful sauces, and juicy patties topped with melt-in-the-mouth cheese are sandwiched between toasted buns, the taste and texture can make anyone's mouth water. But to experience the magic of a "real cheeseburger," you have to visit Tokyo. Why? Recently, a social media user posted a video on Instagram showcasing a unique cheeseburger preparation at the American Diner Andra in Tokyo.

The video begins with the chef pouring a big spoonful of cheese sauce onto a sizzling teppan griddle. Notice the bubbles rising from the griddle? We can only imagine how wonderful it must smell. Next, the chef sprinkles what appear to be spices to enhance the flavour. After that, he dips a burger, which has been sliced in half and infused with a meaty stuffing, into the cheese sauce. Once the cheese seeps into the burger, he picks up one slice and shows it to the camera. The thick, melting cheese running down the middle of the buns had us dreaming of these delectable burgers. Take a look:

"Created by a burger enthusiast who studied the craft around the world, this burger brings the perfect balance of flavours with a hint of spicy sauce inside, cutting through the richness and adding a fresh, clean taste to each bite," reads part of the caption.

Foodies were quick to react to the viral video. "This is what a real cheeseburger looks like," one user wrote. Another confessed, "I like my cheese drippy." "This looks a million times better than the cheeseburger I've eaten today," admitted another. "Looks so good," said a food lover. One individual called the cheeseburger recipe "a big hit" and "delicious." Lauding the chef, a user noted, "Wow, the boss must have good taste." "My arteries clogged up just by looking at this," read a comment.

Would you like to try this Tokyo-special cheeseburger? Tell us in the comments below!