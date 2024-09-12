Chole Bhature is an emotion. The crispy and fluffy bhaturas combined with spicy and tangy chole (chickpea curry) cause a flavoursome explosion in your mouth. Not just Indians, but people coming from every part of the world love the iconic combo. Australian chef Sarah Todd echoes a similar sentiment. After landing in Delhi a few days back, she wanted to find out whether the North Indian delicacy could curb her hunger pangs. Well, she was not disappointed. Sarah shared a video on Instagram where she was seen trying a plate of chole bhature at the famous Sita Ram Diwan Chand restaurant. The clip begins with Sarah tearing off a bhatura, dipping it in the chole and putting it in her mouth. Her reaction was priceless. “Wow. That is so good. Absolutely delicious” says Sarah before praising the texture of the bhaturas.

She also took active note of how they were being made, highlighting the flavourful fillings. Sarah enjoyed the meal with green chutney and green chillies. Taking a bite of amla, she said, “It really goes well with the dish.” Once she was done, the chef admitted that she was “officially satisfied (and) a happy girl”. Sarah wrapped up her gastronomical adventure by gulping down an entire glass of lassi. The sweet way to end a hearty meal indeed. Don't know about you, but Sarah completely agrees with us.

“6 AM touchdown in Delhi, sleepy and hungry and the only thing on my mind? Chole Bhature! Crispy, golden pillowy bhature with spicy chole washed down with a sweet lassi, the perfect cure for post-flight hunger. I tried out the iconic Sita Ram Diwan Chand, and let me tell you—it lived up to the hype! This place has been serving up crispy bhature and spicy chole since 1950, and I can totally see why they've been around for so long. Absolutely blown away!” read her caption.

The video has received over 1.5 million views and reactions were quick to follow. A London-based chef commented, “I'm coming along next time.”

A user wrote, “Haha, I was in India last week. I landed at 8:30 and then went straight to the South Ex market to eat the same. Magic.”

“Chole Bhature of Delhi are one level up. Sarah..we don't get them in Goa-INDIA. I mean the quality,” read a remark.

A comment read, “Hats off to your team to take you straight to Sita Ram Diwan Chand so early in the morning after having a flight!!”

A foodie quipped, “I am from Delhi. It's the best place.”.

Another user wrote, “Chole bhature+ lassi- Best medicine to cure insomnia.”

