The life of a chef can be full of challenges and pressure in the kitchen or the industry, yet it comes with incredible learning experiences, deep passion, and the purest joy of feeding people. Every year, on October 20th, the world celebrates International Chefs Day, a tribute to the maestros of the kitchen who transform humble ingredients into delicious dishes that are nothing short of a work of art. But what inspired these culinary geniuses to dedicate their lives to food?





On International Chefs Day 2024, here is a throwback to some brilliant candid conversations NDTV Food had with top chefs from around the globe, where they reveal how family, culture, and personal journeys led them to make it big in the kitchen. P.S. Don't miss out on learning what these talented chefs would have done if they had chosen a different career!

Chef Gary Mehigan: A Legacy of Hospitality

Photo: Instagram/garymehigan



Australian chef and restaurateur Gary Mehigan, who became a household name after MasterChef Australia, traces his culinary roots back to his family, especially his grandfather. "I think I got my creative genetics from my mum, but my inspiration was always my grandfather, who was a chef," he reflects. "My dad was an engineer and a very measured, clever, and patient person, but I was none of those things. I was impatient and annoying. I connected with my grandfather because he loved people, hospitality was his life, and he loved growing things in his garden. It just seemed to be a very natural, fascinating path to follow. I don't think I truly understood this when I chose to be a chef, but now I understand it very clearly."





When asked what he would be if not a chef, he simply said, "I would be very sad!"

Chef David Myers: Farm-to-Table Roots

Photo: Instagram/gypsychef

Growing up on a family farm instilled in Chef David Myers a deep connection to the food he cooks. "I was so lucky to grow up in a family that grew their own food. My family had a lot of land and a big garden with all kinds of fruit trees and nut trees. We followed the seasons, canning and preserving them for the other seasons. As a kid, I didn't think much of it-it seemed normal-but now, looking back, I realise how special that was: to be able to eat food that pure, fresh, and healthy."





He also credits his family for introducing him to great food, sparking his passion for flavour. "My family was really good at finding the best places to eat-the best pizza, the best fried chicken, the best ice cream place that made their own ice cream. They weren't trying to be connoisseurs; they were just trying to find the best places to eat at. If we had a bad meal, we were all bummed!"





But what if he hadn't pursued this path? "I would have been an actor," he revealed.

Chef Gaggan Anand: Courage and Big Dreams

Photo: Instagram/gaggan_anand

Chef Gaggan Anand's progressive Indian restaurant in Bangkok, Gaggan, has been recognized as the 'Best Restaurant in Asia 2024'. Having lived for many years in Thailand, Chef Gaggan revealed his culinary journey began in Delhi, a city that marked his transition into professional cooking. "Delhi was where I started to become a professional chef. That's where I entered the industry. After 12 years, I got the confidence to close my restaurant and bring my team," he shared.





But in an alternate universe, Chef Gaggan has a different dream: "I'd be a drummer in a rock band."

Chef Ranveer Brar: From Gurudwara Kitchen to Global Fame

Photo: Instagram/ranveer.brar

Chef Ranveer Brar gained confidence in his cooking after making a meal for his mother. "Though my first stint in a kitchen was at a pretty young age at the Gurudwara, I started serious cooking around 15. That was when I made Rajma for my mother (she was unwell), and I heard my father praising my cooking to her!" Hearing his father praise his cooking was the moment he knew he had a future in food.





If life hadn't led him to the kitchen, Brar imagines a different kind of adventure. "I love to travel and I love my cameras, so if not a chef, I would probably have been a wildlife photographer."

Chef Sarah Todd: Indian Cooking with an Aussie Twist

Photo: Instagram/sarahtodd

Chef Sarah Todd is an Australian celebrity chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author. Chef Sarah loves Indian food and first tried cooking Indian cuisine after her son was born. "He is half Punjabi, so it was only natural I introduce him to the food of his heritage. I am trained in French culinary techniques and found the difference in cooking styles a little daunting. However, I have fallen in love with spices and the magic they bring to a dish. I now find it fun and exciting to cook Indian food, and it is my preferred cooking style-with my Aussie twist, of course!"





If not a chef, Sarah would have followed another passion-race car driving. "I always dreamt of being a race car driver. I love driving on an open road through the countryside. I find it very relaxing, and it takes my mind off everything."

Chef Vikas Khanna: Connecting Food with Emotions

Photo: Instagram/vikaskhannagroup

Chef Vikas Khanna's deep passion for food goes beyond what the eye can see. It is not just the technique and ingredients, but the chef acknowledges that a certain amount of love and passion is what makes even a simple dish extra special. Talking about his childhood, he revealed, "Although I have a gift of being able to re-create any dish by just tasting it, my grandmother's methi aloo is one dish I cannot replicate. It has five simple ingredients, nothing fancy at all. Perhaps it's the sacredness that this dish holds in my heart. I would like to always keep it sacred in memory of my grandmom."





If not cooking, Chef Vikas revealed he would love to be a farmer. "It's closely associated with my profession, and I value the preciousness of good produce. Being a farmer aligns with my philosophy. Additionally, I would love to produce documentaries. Capturing aliveness on film is so powerful and engaging. I have experienced how an audience is moved by skilful cinematic art; this would give me immense joy too!"

Chef Sumeet Saigal: Inspiration from Grandfather

Photo: Instagram/sumeetsaigal_

Chef Sumeet Saigal, who broke the internet and won many hearts by serving panipuri on MasterChef Australia Season 16, shared that her grandfather's inquisitiveness about food made a lasting impact on her culinary journey. "My darji (grandfather) was a very inquisitive man, and he was curious about everything he did, including food. If he was eating something, he was very fascinated by what spices were put in it, where the produce came from, what was written on the labels of the jars he bought, and so on. So growing up, there were so many instances of watching him being so curious about food and how he approached it-that was the biggest influence he had on me."





These talented chefs remind us that the path to the kitchen is as diverse as the dishes they create. From family traditions to personal dreams, each story is a testament to the passion, creativity, and heart that goes into making the food we love. Let's raise a toast to all the incredible chefs around the globe on this International Chefs Day!