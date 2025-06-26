Can a poha dish truly be complete without curry leaves? We think not. And neither did this content creator couple, who quite literally crossed borders to secure the fragrant greens needed to elevate their kanda poha recipe. In a now-viral video shared on Instagram by Ved Campbell Maddison, we see just how far one might go in the name of good poha. The clip opens with his girlfriend expressing her craving, "Mujhe kaanda poha chahiye (I want onion poha)," before adding, "I need curry patta (leaves)." And like any committed partner on a culinary mission, Ved springs into action in no time.





Known for his quirky humour and expressive storytelling, Maddison is seen exiting his home, declaring his intent to return with the 'prized' ingredient. What follows is no quick trip to the grocer. Ved boards an overnight flight, navigates the chaos of a Mumbai local train while yawning dramatically, chats with co-passengers, and even helps carry their luggage, all before proudly securing a fresh packet of curry leaves from a local market. Mission accomplished, he boards yet another flight home, triumphantly bearing his fragrant cargo.





Back in the kitchen, the cooking begins. As his girlfriend rinses the poha, Ved refers to it as "poha flakes" with a grin. He then chops onions and green chillies, heats oil in a pan, and adds peanuts. Once they are roasted, she sets them aside, making way for mustard seeds, jeera powder, chopped vegetables, and, of course, the curry leaves to sizzle in the same pan.





In classic Ved fashion, he dubs the turmeric addition a "Haldi party" and lets the mixture cook with the lid closed. The couple's joy is infectious-and judging by their expressions, the end result is nothing short of delicious.





The video, captioned "Kaanda Poha Princess Part One," has racked up over 1.9 million views. Viewers are loving Ved's dedication to flavour - and to his girlfriend.





One user said, “That's the definition of if he wanted to he would,” pointing towards Ved's dedication in bringing the curry leaves for his ladylove.





Another person mentioned, “Bro if you need a plant, let me know.”





“This is the dream guys! woh main aur kaanda poha!” said someone on the internet.





Yet another social media user commented, “Kadi patta lene ke liye videsh se mumbai gaya,” followed by a crying emoji showing his/her appreciation for the foodie content creator.





We are super impressed by the content creator's experience of making poha. Aren't you?