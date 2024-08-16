Courteney Cox, famous for her role as 'Monica Geller' on the hit sitcom Friends, is at it again-this time poking fun at her own phone addiction. Known for her amusing social media posts, Courteney shared a new video that has her fans in splits. The clip opens with Courteney ordering pita and hummus when suddenly her phone dies due to low battery. As she plugs it in to recharge, the text on the screen reads: "Me during the 2 minutes it takes to restart my phone." The scene then transitions into a hilarious bit where Courteney is dressed as a milkmaid, fully embracing nature. From using stones as tools to milking a cow, the video humorously portrays her disconnect from technology.



Her satirical take on reliance on phones is spot on. The caption for the post read, "Who relates?" and judging by the reactions, a lot of people do.

The video has racked up over 3.7 million views, with fans flooding the comments section. One user wrote, "We really become one with nature for a few minutes." Another joked, "How I feel when I forget my phone and go to the bathroom."

Courteney's sense of humour has won praise, with one comment reading, "Pretty sure this is your BEST work to date." Others called the video "hilarious and spot on."

One user added, "This made me laugh so hard, thank you for the ab workout." Another fan reminisced about the pre-phone era, asking, "What did we do before? I can't remember."

Another commenter summed it up: "Oh Courteney, you make me laugh and today I really needed it!" Meanwhile, someone else joked about the production quality, saying, "Lmao. I'm thoroughly impressed with the wardrobe budget for this video."