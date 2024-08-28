It won't be wrong to say that the line that differentiates art from food has become blurry in recent years. Food stylists and bakers are making the most of their creative license, resulting in food that sometimes resembles sculptures, flower beds, or even utterly insane pictures. Don't believe us? Head straight to Celine Rousseau's Instagram page to see for yourself. The vlogger has shared a video showing fruits in the form of pixel art. It featured the ingredients of a salad bowl including a watermelon, a cherry and a strawberry.

The clip also showed a bowl of cheese and a loaf of bread placed on the table. Interestingly, Celine assembled the tiny pieces of the fruits to make a bigger pixel art of the sweet produce. In the caption, she wrote, "Pixel salads tomato, cucumber, and feta. Watermelon, cucumber, and olive. Strawberry, cucumber, and feta." Take a look:

Also Read: Viral Video: Man Enjoys Giant Bubble Tea Inside Bus, Internet Calls It "Bubble Sea"

The beautiful video evoked heartfelt reactions from internet users. A person said, "Omg I am obsessed." Another added, "This is so cool." "So creative! Painstakingly so," a comment read. Giving a shout-out to the vlogger, a user said, "You are just too creative!" "Oh my goodness! Obsessed! So rare to see something new," wrote another. “This creativity, woww!" echoed a few. This user, spoke on everyone's behalf when he said, "Omg, I want to eat this so bad."

This is not the first time Celine Rousseau has experimented with food art. A glimpse at her Instagram profile will tell you about her love for food and creativity. A few days ago, the vlogger shared photos of moulded dumplings in fish shapes. To give the illusion of a swimming fish, Celine presented the dumpling in clear water soup. The salmon-coloured fish dumplings were a testament to Celine's creative talent and garnered much praise on social media.

Also Read: 75-Year-Old Woman's Unique Bread Pakora Is Famous In Surat. Watch Viral Video