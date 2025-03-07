Bizarre food combinations often lead to heated debates on social media. While some people favour experimental creations, others strongly defend the traditional versions. There is no right or wrong answer - just a clash of foodie opinions. These viral debates often involve popular food items, and their beloved status adds fuel to the fire. Recently, one such discussion featuring two famous treats - chai (Indian tea) and Maggi (a well-known brand of instant noodles) took X by storm. The viral post has received a lot of attention online.

Swiggy, the popular food delivery platform, posted two photos with these food items. One of them shows the noodles on a plate kept beside a mug of tea. The other shows the noodles inside the mug! The caption simply read, "Maggi with chai or Maggi in chai?"

The X post has received over 395K views so far. In the comments, people responded vehemently - insisting that such a combination must not be made. Several people jokingly blamed Swiggy for the idea. A few people added a touch of humour to the situation. But there were also others who felt that such experiments led to the wastage of food. Read some of the reactions below:

Maggi is frequently featured in bizarre food experiments. From dahi maggi to golgappa maggi, many examples have taken social media by storm in the past. Recently, another viral post (a video, specifically) about Maggi Chai angered foodies online. This one was shared on Instagram and shows this combo being prepared at what appears to be a street food stall. The person in the reel doesn't actually taste the dish. Read the full story here to find out what happened next.