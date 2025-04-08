If you are a foodie, chances are you leave your favourite restaurant with a tummy ready to burst and jeans hurting your waist. While the overindulgence may leave you happy, you are surely not getting any discount at this viral Thai restaurant. A video on Instagram shows a fun discount system for patrons wherein they have to pass through narrow bars and avail their respective discounts. The thinner you are, the greater discount you will get. This may not be the best news for foodies, but it turns out to be a fun game indeed, as seen in the viral video with over 10 million views.





The clip, posted by digital creator @amonthego15, shows a man trying to pass through the 15 per cent discount. He does not even try to pass through the extremely narrow 20 per cent discount bars. His friends even try to push him with their feet, but he fails. Next, he tries to squeeze through the 10 per cent bars but fails again. Finally, he makes it through the 5 per cent discount. The entire act results in laughter from everyone around.





The caption reads, "Better than nothing. Which one would you go through?"







Take a look at the fun comments section of this viral video:





An Instagram user joked, "What if I don't fit in the full price?" Another noted, "Bro wanted that discount so badly."





One remarked, "All the skinny people on here ask where this location is." A viewer observed, "Skinnier = more discount because they won't eat much anyway."





"I definitely think I'm getting an extra surcharge," a foodie quipped.





Would you like to try this discount challenge? Share your reaction in the comments below.