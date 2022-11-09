Pineapple is a tropical fruit that is well-known for its health benefits. Packed with vitamins, minerals and fibre - it is a storehouse of nutrition. The abundance of vitamin C in pineapple also ensures excellent skin and hair health, along with immunity. While the juicy yellow fruit is extremely beneficial for health, cutting it up and eating it can be an arduous task. We often struggle with the giant fruit and how exactly we should go about processing it. Recently, a popular blogger Natasha Patel took to Instagram to share how she cuts up pineapple and makes it into ready-to-eat sticks. Take a look:

Pineapples can be easily cut up with this simple hack. In fact, you can get a ready-to-eat version of it in the form of small, bite-sized sticks. In the video, Patel showed us how to cut up the huge tropical fruit in a few simple steps. First, take the whole pineapple and slice off the top and bottom of it. Now, slice off one side of the pineapple and lay it flat on a chopping board. Take your knife and start cutting diagonally along the lines that are already visible on the pineapple's hard surface. That's it - your pineapple is cut up and ready to be consumed!





The pineapple-cutting video shared by the blogger has already received over 212k views and 7k likes. Several foodies appreciated the interesting and ingenious way of cutting up a pineapple. "Doing this right away... tempted already," said one user while another said, "Needed this!" Another added, "Nigella has a recipe to grill these and then dunk them in a chocolate and coconut sauce for a Pina colada vibe."





What did you think of the pineapple-cutting hack? Tell us in the comments. Meanwhile, if you are looking for some delicious pineapple recipes, click here.