Think of the summer season and one of the first things that comes to our mind is colourful fruits. The season brings along fruits like mango, watermelon, muskmelon, wood apple, kokum, plum and more. Each of these summer fruits is cool, hydrating and helps give us quick relief from the sweltering heat in India. Just keep a plateful of watermelon or mango in front of us, and watch how it disappears in no time! Another popular summer fruit is pineapple. It is sweet, juicy and comes with very impressive water content. Also called anaras in Hindi, the fruit is renowned for its spiky outer layer and crunchy, yellow pulp. What we enjoy the most is its balance of flavours - neither pineapple is overly sweet, nor does it have extreme tanginess. It in fact has the correct balance of sweet and sour that makes the fruit so versatile. You heard us. Besides having it as is, you can also make some delicious sweet and savoury dishes with pineapple.





Here we bring you some of our favourite recipes that include the goodness of pineapple in it. Each of these recipes is easy to make and helps add a summery vibe to your meal. Take a look.

Summer Special: Here Are 5 Delicious Pineapple-Based Recipes For You:

Pineapple Panna:





Discussion on pineapple-based recipes can't begin without talking about pineapple panna. Much like aam panna, this drink also celebrates the chief ingredient (here: pineapple) to its glory. Sweet pineapple juice infused with cumin, black salt, lemon and some sugar - pineapple panna defines ultimate comfort. Click here for the recipe.

Pineapple Raita:





We love raita; don't we? A simple desi dip, with the right kind of ingredients and the right amount of spices, can go with a plethora of dishes and make them yet more delicious. And adding some pineapple to it makes it refreshing to the core. Click here for the pineapple raita recipe.





Pineapple Rasam:





Have you ever tried adding pineapple to rasam? We suggest trying it! It makes the perfect substitute for tamarind to add to your summer diet. The combination of tomatoes and pineapple gives it a lip-smacking taste and the recipe is quite easy especially if you already know how to make rasam. Click here for the recipe.





Pineapple Halwa:





We all enjoy gajar ka halwa; don't we? Here we have a perfect summer substitute for it. Try making halwa with pineapples for a creamy and fruity experience during the season. You can also top the halwa with some dry food shavings to add some richness to the simple dish. Click here for the recipe.





Pineapple Chutney:





Finally, how can we not talk about chutney?! A perfect condiment to pair with rice, roti and paratha, chutney elevates the meal experience instantly. Here's a delicious pineapple chutney recipe for you. Click here for the recipe.





Try out these pineapple-based recipes and make your summer meal a delicious affair!