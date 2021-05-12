Summer is a season that spoils you with the choicest of fruits. From mangoes to sapotas, just about all the fruits that you can think of find their way into our homes. One such notable goodie is the pineapple, which can brighten up any fruit bowl with its vibrant colour and flavour. What if we told you that the same pineapple can be an integral part of your everyday meal as well. Besides having it as is, you can include pineapple in different desi recipes. And not just sweet treats, the fruit can also be included in savoury dishes to add a different dimension to the palate.





Fret not, you will not have to rack your brains on how to use pineapples in your Indian curries. For that, all you have to do is follow these recipes that we have curated for you.

1. Pineapple Raita

Let's start with the basics. Raita is an important accompaniment to several Indian dishes and is exactly what you need to smooth the palate after a riot of flavours. But did you know that you could add pineapple to raita and elevate the simple dish to something extremely unique? The sweet and refreshing dish is perfect for summers. Click here for the recipe.

2. Cashew, Pineapple, Sweet Potato and Urrak Soup

Pineapple in a soup, you ask? This Goan delicacy is the perfect precursor to a meal or can be even had as a meal by itself. With the richness of cashew and the freshness of pineapples, it is the perfect soup for a warm summer afternoon. Click here for the recipe.

3. Pineapple and Mooli Kachumbar

We all enjoy a big bowl of cold salad in the summers. Well, this recipe with the unusual combination of pineapple and radish is the perfect hydrating salad at the end of a long, warm day. If you want to add some zing to the dish you can add some chaat masala as suggested in the recipe. Click here for the recipe.

4. Pineapple Halwa

We have all heard of and enjoyed the iconic gajar ka halwa, but we recommend that you try making halwa with pineapples for a creamy and fruity experience. You can also top the halwa with some dry food shavings to add some richness to the simple dish. Click here for the recipe.

5. Pineapple Pachadi

If you want to go on a journey of flavours in one bite, this recipe is for you. The pachadi is a south Indian staple and can be paired with your regular idlis and dosas and sometimes, even with rice and curry. Depending upon your tolerance for spice, you can alter the amount of chilli in the recipe. Click here for the recipe.

6. Mangalorean Pineapple Curry

Now, we move on to a full-fledged curry that does justice to the flavours of the pineapple. This recipe from Karnataka is actually a chicken dish that is coupled with pineapple and green mango. Each bite is a mixture of sweet, spicy and tangy. Need we say more? Click here for the recipe.

Photo Credit: istock

7. Pineapple Payasam

Let's end the pineapple feast with a traditional sweet dish that is a befitting finale to any special meal. The recipe combines the richness of pineapple with coconut milk, ghee and powdered cardamom. The south Indian delicacy is sure to be a family favourite. Click here for the recipe.

From simple chutneys to elaborate desserts, the pineapple can be used in so many different yet yummy ways. Tell us which recipe you are going to recreate from this list.