Gulab jamun chaat, mango Maggi, fruit chai and more such outlandish meals have taken over the Indian street circuit in the recent past. Bizarre inventions fever has spread like wildfire among street vendors looking for attention on social media. Our beloved omelette too has been subjected to experimentation. One street food vendor in Delhi surprised us with a tandoori kulcha omelette and another made a no-oil omelette with water! If the thought of this omelette left you speechless, wait till you read about this new omelette creation. Instead of oil or butter or even water, a street vendor makes omelette in a cold drink! And to notch it up, he adds Oreo biscuits to sweeten the omelette with chocolate flavours.





The video showing the making of the omelette was posted on Twitter by user @ShriShailash. The user also wrote, "This dish should get a UNESCO award."





The video shows the street vendor pouring a cola drink into a large vessel. When the cola starts boiling, he crumbles Oreo biscuits and adds them to the pan. Then he pours whisked eggs from a glass into the pan and lets it cook. Four slices of bread are placed on top and the entire dish, once cooked from both sides, is flipped onto a newspaper. The vendor garnishes it with chopped onions, coriander leaves, lemon juice and green chillies before serving it.

Watch the video here:





Whether the dish looks palatable or not, it has definitely grabbed eyeballs on Twitter. The post already has more than 60k views and counting. Almost all of the 200 comments were full of disdain. Some called it a monstrosity and others were just baffled to see the video. Check out some of the reactions below:





Omelette made with cold drink and biscuits! Would you ever want to try this strange food combo? Share your thoughts in the comments below.