Imagine indulging in your favourite shawarma without the guilt of extra calories or gluten. Shawarma, known for its mouthwatering blend of rich flavours and aroma, has captivated taste buds worldwide. Traditionally, this dish features sliced meat wrapped in a soft, flour-based layer akin to a paratha, garnished with fresh tomatoes, onions and creamy mayonnaise. The combination of succulent meat and tangy toppings is enough to make anyone's taste buds tingle. For those concerned about calorie intake or gluten sensitivities, this classic might, however, seem out of reach. But what if you could savour all the deliciousness of shawarma while addressing any health concern? A London-based influencer, Izabella Jakubec, has transformed this indulgent favourite into a healthier option with her gluten-free potato wrap shawarma recipe. Her innovative take not only caters to health-conscious eaters but also promises to keep those cravings at bay.

Jakubec shared the recipe on Instagram with the caption, “Gluten-Free Potato Wrap Shawarma. Welcome back to my potato crust series!” She added that recently she made a “huge batch of chicken shawarma—3kg, to be exact,” resulting in some delicious leftovers, which she kept in the freezer.

“Whenever I crave shawarma, I just defrost a portion. This time, I decided to try something new and create a potato shawarma. The result is absolutely insane! You've got to give it a try! Feel free to use any filling you like; leftover chicken works perfectly,” she wrote.

To make the potato shawarma, she starts by slicing potatoes thinly and arranging them on butter paper in a flowery pattern, using a sticky liquid to hold them together. After baking the potato layers until they turn crispy brown, she adds a layer of creamy mayonnaise, shredded meat, lettuce, red cabbage, tomatoes, tahini sauce and various herbs. The wrap is then carefully assembled and enjoyed, showcasing its delicious flavour.

Watch the video here:

The video went viral within 24 hours of being posted and has already garnered close to 4 million views. Many people have even dropped their reactions in the comment section.

A user commented, “This looks delish! Someone should make this in a ready-to-eat pack in the fridge section.”

“Delicious. Thanks for the idea and the recipe,” said a foodie.

One more user wrote, “This looks amazing!”

Whether you are a shawarma enthusiast or just looking for a creative and gluten-free option, this recipe promises to satisfy your taste buds and inspire your next kitchen adventure. Dive into this delicious experiment and let your taste buds savour every bite of this creation.