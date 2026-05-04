Food fusions are nothing new, especially in India, where experimentation in the kitchen never really stops. From Maggi pizzas to chocolate samosas, people are always trying to mix flavours that do not usually go together. Sometimes it works, sometimes it confuses everyone – but it almost always grabs attention online. And honestly, social media loves these “why does this exist?” food moments.





The latest addition to this long list of unusual combos is Momo ice cream rolls, and yes, it is exactly what it sounds like. An Instagram video, shared by a handle called @foodiee__gabbar, shows the preparation of this unexpected dessert. The video starts with a person placing scoops of vanilla ice cream on a cold metal surface. Things take a turn pretty quickly when they add four momos right on top of it. Just when you think it can not get any more unusual, chocolate sauce is drizzled over the mix.





Using scrapers, the entire combination is chopped, mixed, flattened and then rolled into classic ice cream roll shapes. For the final touch, the sweet-and-savoury rolls are plated and topped with a momo and more chocolate sauce.

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The text atop the video reads, “West Delhi wale momos ke saath kuch bhi kar sakte hai. [People in West Delhi can do anything with momos.]”

As expected, the video has left people both amused and confused.





A user wrote, “Bas yahi dekhna baaki reh gaya tha [This is the only thing that was left to see]."





Another one added, “Kya bakwaas bana diya ye [What a complete mess this has turned into]."





Clearly unimpressed, a person commented, “Is shopkeeper ko lifetime jail honi chahiye [This shopkeeper should get a lifetime jail sentence]."





Taking a more sarcastic route, someone joked, “Choco syrup ku bhai chutney daalo na [Why chocolate syrup, brother? Might as well add chutney instead]."





Reacting to the extreme fusion experiment, a foodie said, “Thode se views ke liye aisi taise krdi. Ye jo momos ke saath get Ready with me kiya hai na tumne bagwaan maaf nhi krega [You have messed this up just for a few views. What you did with momos in this ‘Get Ready With Me' style – God will not forgive you]."





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Whether you find it creative or completely bizarre, one thing is clear – this fusion is definitely getting people talking.