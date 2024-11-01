Actor Ishaan Khatter had a pre-birthday celebration on Diwali with his family. Dressed in ethnic attire, Ishaan was surprised at the family gathering with three beautiful and delicious cakes. The best part? These cakes were made by his niece and Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha along with Mira Kapoor. Ishaan posted a picture from the birthday celebration on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, "Birthday on Diwali means 3 cakes (two made by my amazing 8-year-old niece) and a goofy bhaabs." In the picture, we can see Ishaan dressed in a white kurta and feeding cake to his brother Shahid.





On the table, we can spot three different types of indulgent birthday cakes. One cake is covered in chocolate, and the second looks like a butterscotch chocolate cake topped with chocolate sauce and Ferrero Rocher. The third homemade cake with rainbow sprinkles and cherries looks like a vanilla cake.

Ishaan also posted a video from the celebration in which Misha can be seen blowing the candles along with him while Shahid dances to the music playing in the background.

Also Read:Ananya Panday's 26th Birthday Cake Reveals Her Favourite Bollywood Dialogue - See Pics





This is not little Misha's first attempt at cooking. In a previous Instagram post, Mira shared pictures from an elaborate dinner planned by Misha and her nani. The eight-year-old also made hand-made place cards for each member of the family as well as label for the dish prepared by her - Apple Crumble for dessert. Other items on the dinner menu featured Pad Thai, Thai Curry and Jasmine rice. Read more about it here.