The culinary world never fails to amaze us with its unique flavour combinations. You must have come across some of them while scrolling on social media. From egg pani puri to mango maggi and bacon with maple syrup, the list of food experiments is an endless affair. Some are surprisingly tasty, while others rightfully deserve a thumbs down. Recently, a digital creator Jill Bakes has come up with another eyebrow-raising recipe for all the foodies out there. In a video she posted on Instagram, Jill presented viewers with her “secret controversial curry ingredient” that sparked a viral online debate.

When preparing a curry item, the primary ingredient that goes into the making is spices, right? Jill Bakes also prefers to cook her curries with chocolate bars. Yes, that's right. The video shows the digital creator adding three bars of chocolate to a steaming pan of mushrooms, topped with a few veggies. “Have you added chocolate to a curry before?!” she asked her followers in the caption before revealing that she used Bounty bars to cook her food.

Here is how people reacted in the comments section:





A user was in disbelief as they asked, “Is that three bounty(s)?





“I MEAN ADD LIKE SOME DARK CHOCOLATE BUT NOT A BOUNTY BAR,” suggested another.





A thrid user sarcastically suggested, "Someone, grate kaju katli on their fish and chips!"





Slamming the recipe, a foodie said, “Calling that curry is a crime”





Another person wrote, “You've triggered a lot of Indians."





“What a horrible day to be on Instagram,” lamented an individual.





Begging to differ an enthusiastic user commented, “This is absolutely delicious. Try it.”





Popular instant grocery delivery service Swiggy Instamart also marked its presence in the comments section as it confessed, “Every time I think I have seen everything, I am proven wrong.”





This is not the first time that chocolates were used in not-so-appropriate cuisines. Before that a picture of a dish known as the Ferrero Rocher Manchurian had the internet baffled.

