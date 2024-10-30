Ananya Panday turned 26 years old on October 30, 2024. The actor celebrated her birthday at midnight with her family. Ananya's mom, Bhavana Panday, shared glimpses of the low-key yet beautiful midnight celebration on her Instagram handle. In the first picture, Ananya can be seen posing with her mom and dad, Chunky Panday. She is dressed in a simple black top and pants. The decorations feature lots of colourful birthday balloons, one of which reads "Happy Birthday Sassy Fabulous." In front of them, we see two special cakes, customized for the birthday girl.

The second picture offers a closer look at Ananya's 26th birthday cakes. One is a round chocolate overload cake with the text "Happy Birthday Ananya" written in chocolate.





The other is a beautiful tall cake covered in pink icing and decorated with edible butterflies crafted from sugar. The cake is adorned with yellow icing flowers and topped with a Polaroid picture of Ananya posing with her pet dog, Riot. The text under the picture reads, "Main Apni Favourite Hoon." The cake also features tiny edible sugar pearls and Ananya's name on the front in gold.

Actor Chunky Panday also shared pictures from the party and wrote, "Birthday on its way."

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, also posted birthday wishes for Ananya on Instagram. One wish that caught the internet's attention was from her rumored boyfriend, Walker Blanco. The former model shared a picture of Ananya on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful. You are so special. I love you Anniee!"





