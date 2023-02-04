The much-awaited Vande Bharat train started running recently and has been appreciated by travellers. But one passenger had an unpleasant experience. The meal that he got on the train was apparently poorly cooked and was rather unpalatable. He even shot a video of the food, which was later posted on Twitter. When we book meals on trains and pay a high price for it, we expect at least some decent food. This passenger's train ride was clearly not as comfortable as he must have expected it to be.

The man shot the video on the Vande Bharat train, which was going from Vizag to Hyderabad. The video first shows a train staff member holding a pile of plastic food trays, ready to be served. The video then zooms in to the man's breakfast plate, which comprised a canned juice and an aluminium foil plate with some vadas accompanied by chutney. The man then squeezes one vada that drips oil on the paper. The oil-drenched vada actually looks unappetising.





Take a look:

The Twitter user who shared the video, wrote how low-quality breakfast was served on the Vande Bharat train. The video already has more than 30k views.





IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) was quick to notice and replied to the tweet: "Sir, concerned official has been informed for corrective measures."





This is not the first time a passenger has complained about low quality meals served on the trains. Not too long ago, a passenger spotted a piece of yellow wrapper inside his samosa. "Please look at the yellow paper inside the samosa...It's served by the IRCTC pantry person in the Train No. 20921 - Bandra Lucknow train. What a hygienic food being supplied by the pantry provided by IRCTC," the passenger wrote on his tweet. Read more about it here.





