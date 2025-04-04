Hamburgers, with their tender, juicy patty inside alongside onions, lettuce and a bit of melted cheese, placed inside two soft buns, have the power to tickle our taste buds instantly after just one bite. Agree? Additionally, the rich flavours of mayonnaise or sauces add a playful touch to culinary delight. But who gets to eat this cheat meal almost daily? Well, Donald Gorske of Wisconsin, US, does. The man has already etched his name on the Guinness World Records with his remarkable feat of indulging in a scrumptious hamburger almost daily. In a video shared by the official Instagram handle of GWR, Donald says, “I have eaten 32,340 Big Macs in my lifetime. I am closing in on 50 years next year of eating them every day.”





Also Read:"Please Don't Try This At Home": Indore Vendor's 'Flying' Dahi Vada Goes Viral





But how did he make such an extraordinary achievement? The 70-year-old self-confessed Mac-enthusiast explains, “My habit right now is just to eat two a day, and that would be like 14 a week.” Donald has been practising the ritual for over 5 decades. By March 15, he has already eaten 35,000 hamburgers and pledges that he will continue to do so in his entire lifetime. “I'm not a type of person who tries new stuff, and when I like something, I stick with it all the time. Like for me, it's Big Macs every day. It's Coca-Cola every day. I probably will be eating Big Macs every day for the rest of my life,” Donald elaborates.

Watch the video here:

The video was posted with a caption that read, “Most Big Mac burgers eaten in a lifetime 35,000 by Donald Gorske, US.” Soon, foodies began rooting for the 70-year-old's well-maintained physique defying the harmful effects of having hamburgers almost every day.





One social media user said, “Well ???????? well ???????? well ????????.”





However, another hamburger lover mentioned, “Dude is in okay shape for eating 2 big macs a day.”





Echoing the same opinion, someone commented, “I remember seeing this guy in Super Size Me and that his health was apparently really good. Here he is, 20 years later and still absolutely fine.”





One person even called Donald “The Mac Daddy.”





Meanwhile, a hilarious comment read, “The record is to be alive.”





Also Read: "Muh Mei Paani Aa Gaya": Internet Drools Over Achaar Variety At This Amritsar Hotspot





We are amused by Donald's remarkable feat of eating hamburgers. Aren't you?