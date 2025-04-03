Have you ever come across plain dahi vada is combined with a thrilling flying element? In one of the bustling lanes of Indore's famous Sarafa Chowpatty, one vendor has been selling "flying dahi vada" and a reel about the same has gone viral. A food content creator dropped a video on Instagram featuring the delightful snack found at a 15-year-old attraction in Indore. The clip begins with the vendor, Omprakash Joshi, preparing a plate full of dahi vada. Initially, he adds two vadas to a small plate laden with an ample amount of dahi. Wait, there is more. Unlike other dahi vada preparations, where it is garnished with masalas and sev before serving, the vendor tosses the plate into the air. Exciting, right?





He can be heard saying, "Ab thoda masala daal raha hu dhyan se dekhna. [Now I'm adding some masalas, pay attention] Ye hain namak [salt], ye hain laal mirch [red chilli powder], ye hain kaali mirch [black pepper], ye hai jeera [cumin seeds], ye ajwain [carom seeds]." This left the content creator to add, "Kya baat, mtlb ek hi chutki ke andar charo cheezein aapne daal di. (Wow! You put all the four things in one pinch.)"

Also Read: Paranthas Fly Mid-Air, Land On Distant Pan. Vendor's Dough-Tossing Skills Win Internet





In the end, the content creator can be found indulging in two more snacks from the same street foods shop in Indore. He adds, "Aur ye dekho bhai, bhutte ke khis ye rahi, bhutte ki kachori ye rahi aur flying dahi vada Joshi ji ka special. Ye teen cheezein aesi hai jo ki aap Joshi ki ke yahape jao toh try jaroor karna Indore mein. (And look at this brother, this is corn chat, corn-stuffed kachori and flying dahi vada, all of which are Joshi ji's special. These three things are such that if you go to Joshi's place, then you must try them in Indore.)." Watch the complete viral video here:

Also Read: "Stop Ruining The Dishes": Internet Reacts To Cafe's Viral Lava Podi Idli





The mesmerising serving skills of the Indore vendor won many hearts online.





A user asked, "Does the taste change by flying?"





Another added, "What's the point of tossing it into the air?? It doesn't change anything. Just a thought..."





Meanwhile, someone said, "Something so different and nice."





"Please don't try this at home," read a hilarious comment.





One more person mentioned, "This guy has defeated all the laws of physics."





Praising the creativity, a foodie stated, "Best Dahi Bhalla."





We are simply amused by Indore's famous Flying Dahi Vada. Aren't you?