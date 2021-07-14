It seems like veteran actor Neena Gupta is currently having the best run of her life. She recently launched her autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh' that has made quite a buzz among the bibliophiles. From life experiences to her decision of being a single mother - Neena Gupta revealed several lesser-known facts about her life. Besides, she will soon be seen in some interesting movie projects - Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Goodbye' being one on the list. That's not all. We have also seen her spending time with husband Vivek Mehra and enjoying her days to the fullest. In one of her recent interviews, Neena Gupta said that she lived with her husband 'as husband and wife' for the first time during the Covid-19 lockdown last year. The couple stayed at their holiday home in Mukteshwar. And she kept sharing glimpses of her daily life on Instagram.





If you follow Neena Gupta on Instagram, you will also find her frequently posting videos and stories, featuring her cute banters with husband Vivek Mehra. One such instance is her recent video post on the photo-sharing app. In the video, we could see Vivek Mehra and Neena Gupta at a restaurant, enjoying dinner with some close friends. Alongside, we also heard a light-hearted dinner table conversation about 'ghar ka khana'. Vivek Mehra was probably explaining his friend about some dish his mother cooks; to which Neena Gupta quipped, "Mumma's boy." And everyone busted out laughing.

"Mere pati aur humare friends ke beech ka vartalap hai na kuch jana pehchana (the conversation between my husband and our friends is much relatable, right?)," she wrote alongside the video. Take a look:





Much relatable, right? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.