One of the most auspicious days for the Christian community, Easter was celebrated across the world on April 4th this year. The day that marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ was made all the more memorable by Indian Politician Rahul Gandhi for children at the Jeevan Jyothi Children's Home in Kalpetta city of Wayanad, who had a traditional Easter lunch with him. Not just that, he was joined virtually by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too on a video call.

Wishing everyone on the occasion of Easter, Mr Gandhi shared a video from the Easter Sunday celebrations with his "wonderful new friends", on social media. In the video, Ms Gandhi can be seen greeting the kids on the call and asking about what they are having for lunch to which a little girl replied "chicken, rice and eggs." The meal was served over traditional banana leaf and Rahul Gandhi too was seen eating with bare hands, in true blue traditional way! Have a look at the video:

Doesn't the meal look absolutely delicious? "A special Easter lunch with my wonderful new friends at the Jeevan Jyothi Children's Home, joined by a lovely virtual guest. No better way to celebrate such an auspicious occasion. I wish you all a Happy Easter, filled with an abundance of love & peace for you & your families." Rahul Gandhi wrote in his caption. He also introduces some of the kids to his sister on call and says "these are my new friends" and tells her how one of the girls wants to be a policewoman and catch thieves.

We are pretty sure both Mr Gandhi and the kids would have had a lovely Easter Sunday with such delicious food on the table. The video already had over 309,395 views in just a day with multiple heart emoticons and blessings in the comments along with Easter wishes!