You must have heard of chia seeds — tiny, nutrient-packed and rich in antioxidants, fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. But have you ever heard of chia microgreens? Well, unlike the seed version, they are young, leafy sprouts that are harvested just a few days after they start to sprout. These nutty flavoured greens are perfect to give a healthy spin to your diet through smoothies, sandwiches and salad. What's more, you can even grow them at home and avoid spending a lot of money in stores. Digital creator Kanak Gurnani shows you how in a video that she posted on Instagram.





In the clip, the creator offers viewers a step-by-step guide on how to grow chia microgreens at home easily. First, she takes a glass container and spreads a kitchen towel in it. Next, she sprays a sufficient quantity of water before adding “a bed of chia seeds” into it. Kanak Gurnani recommends spraying water on the seeds again and closing the lid for 24 hours afterwards. She suggests keeping the container open only after the sprouts start to grow. According to the creator, the chia microgreens will take one week to grow completely.





Also Read: Coca-Cola Confirms Launch Of Cane Sugar Coke In US After Push From Donald Trump

The side note highlighted the benefits of chia microgreens. It read, “Tiny but mighty! These little greens are packed with fibre, omega-3s, antioxidants and plant-based protein. Good for digestion, immunity, skin and hair. Best part? Budget-friendly and no fancy setup needed. Just a plate, some seeds and lots of love.”







Also Read: Matcha, Protein, Skin Benefits: Sara Tendulkar's Smoothie Recipe Is A Triple Threat





The internet had lots to say about the homegrown method.





“I have grown them tooooooo. Absolutely loving this fresh produce,” shared one user.





“Is it one-time use or do they keep growing again once you cut them from above?” asked another.





“Aap flax seeds, methi and mustard seeds bhi grow Kar sakti ho (You can also grow flax, methi and mustard seeds),” suggested a person.





“Please use a clean, washed, soft cotton cloth. Kitchen towels have lots of chemicals during processing,” pointed out an individual.





“I feel it's better to consume it directly. That will give more nutrients to our body,” revealed a critic.





“No need for soil?” wondered someone else.





So far, the video has amassed over 9 million views.