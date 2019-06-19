Rahul Gandhi Celebrates 49th Birthday By Distributing Ladoos: See Pictures

Rahul Gandhi Birthday Celebrations

Highlights Rahul Gandhi celebrates his 49th birthday today

He shared ladoos with his party members who came to wish him

Ladoo is a traditional Indian sweet that signifies celebrations

Congress headquarter in Delhi is buzzing with excitement and celebration today on Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi's 49th birthday. As a crowd of party members gathered at the office on Akbar Road to greet Mr. Gandhi, he returned their love by sharing ladoos, which, if our judgement is right, look like boondi ladoos. Ladoo is an age-old traditional Indian sweet, which is usually served at religious, festive and celebratory occasions. It is basically made of flour and sugar immersed in oil/ghee (called atta ladoo); but can be made with a whole lot of other foods. Boondi ladoo, Besan ladoo, rava ladoo and malai ladoo are some of the most popular ladoos in our country. Rahul Gandhi chose to celebrate his birthday in a conventional way by distributing this traditional sweet that signifies celebration.





Many senior leaders and dignitaries marked their presence at the event, including - former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and more. Rahul Gandhi tweeted pictures from the celebrations and captioned the post with "Thank you all for your best wishes & greetings on my birthday. I'm overwhelmed & grateful for your love & affection."





(Also Read: BJP Celebrates Lok Sabha Win With Ladoo Cake)







Thank you all for your best wishes & greetings on my birthday. I'm overwhelmed & grateful for your love & affection ???? pic.twitter.com/VZG9s49hOF



— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 19, 2019









The internet is flooded with birthday wishes for Rahul Gandhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the Congress Chief on Twitter with a heartfelt message - "May he be blessed with good health and a long life." To this, Rahul Gandhi replied, "Thank you for your greetings @narendramodi ji. I appreciate them."











Thank you for your greetings @narendramodi ji. I appreciate them ???? https://t.co/ZG9U3tdMTN



— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 19, 2019







(Also Read: How To Make Boondi Ke Ladoo)





Twitter is going into overdrive with trending hashtag #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi. Noted personalities from the political circles, like BSP leader Mayawati and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, wished the Congress supremo through their Twitter handles.





कांग्रेस पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री राहुल गांधी को आज उनके जन्मदिन पर हार्दिक बधाई तथा उन्हें लम्बी व स्वस्थ्य जीवन की शुभकामनाएं।



— Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 19, 2019







Greetings and good wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. Wishing him a long life filled with good health.



— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 19, 2019

We wish Rahul Gandhi a very happy birthday.







