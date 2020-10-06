Watch: Satisfying Video Of 'Flower Dough' Being Made Is A Hit With Netizens

Viral video of a flower dough being shaped is winning over the internet.

The internet is a source of laughter and inspiration in equal amounts. There is also tons of content for the people who love to see their food being made. Millions of foodies across the globe unite to collectively drool over the making of certain dishes which have an almost hypnotic quality about them. This 'flower dough' was no different. An immensely satisfying video of the unique dough being made surfaced on Reddit recently, and netizens couldn't get enough of the addictive watch. Take a look below:





In case you were wondering what exactly flower dough is - it is basically a unique flower-like creation made by sandwiching layers of dough in different shapes and colours. The video started by showing a circular sheet of plain-coloured dough, over which a spherical red dough ball was placed. This was covered by another plain dough sheet and then the whole structure was shaped to look like a flower.

The video was shared by user u/cyan1618 on the Reddit group r/Damnthatsinteresting. It received over 39k upvotes within a week of being shared and several hundred comments, going viral in its own right.





A number of users poured in their reactions to the beautiful flower dough. "I want to see it baked," wrote a user while another said, "This is what we call a flour flower." Others were curious to know about how exactly did the dough turn out this perfect.





