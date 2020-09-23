SEARCH
Viral Video Of Cookies Being Decorated With Icing Has Mesmerised The Internet

Viral Video: Reddit thread r/oddlysatisfying showed a cookie in the shape of a butterfly being decorated, and the results were indeed mesmerising.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: September 23, 2020 13:29 IST

Baking is one form of cooking which even beginners can ace. The simple process of combining dry and wet ingredients together and popping them in the oven gives amazing results, every single time. Many people have adopted the hobby into their lives especially after the pandemic. But do you know the one thing that even non-bakers enjoy? It has got to be watching a baked goodie being made step-by-step. There's a certain joy that comes simply by seeing a cookie or a cake come to life, and the baking process indeed makes for an oddly satisfying watch.

A reddit thread captures the essence of these very visually appealing videos, which you can watch for hours at end. A recent video in the Reddit thread r/oddlysatisfying showed a cookie in the shape of a butterfly being decorated. Take a look at the video and the thread here:

The way the icing is done on the cookie (by katewojtkowski) from r/oddlysatisfying

A post shared by Kate Wojtkowski ~Cookie Artist (@katewojtkowski) on

The original video was shared on Instagram by Kate Wojtkowski who is a cookie artist who teaches how to "make, bake and decorate" cookies as per her bio. Her profile features a wide variety of cookies being decorated beautifully by hand, thus making for a satisfying watch. The butterfly cookies featured in the Reddit thread were definitely the most mesmerising of them all.

The cookie decoration video went viral receiving over 15k upvotes on Reddit. People poured in their praises for Wojtkowski's cookie decorating prowess, calling it, "Simply amazing and quite lovely." Others wanted to start an entire Reddit thread dedicated to icing cookies. Some even thought the cookie looked too perfect to eat!

What did you think of the cookie decoration video? Tell us in the comments below!

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

