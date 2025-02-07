Imagine sipping on a glass of pomegranate juice during the hot and sultry summer. The invigorating drink satiates our soul with its sweet-tart goodness. In India, several local beverage stalls serve this flavourful ruby-red elixir at exceptionally low rates. Don't believe us? Then, this video will change your mind. Recently, digital creator Hugh visited Delhi, where he was left surprised by the pocket-friendly price of pomegranate juice at a local fruit juice shop. He shared his experience by dropping a video on Instagram. The clip began with the man asking the vendor to give him a glass of pomegranate juice.

The vendor wanted to know which size the man required. The small cup was priced at Rs 60, the medium at Rs 80, the large was for Rs 120 and the extra large for Rs 150. The man chose the small cup and the vendor began preparing the pomegranate juice. The seller took the pomegranate seeds and filtered the drink with a sieve. He then served the beverage to his customer minus any salt or ice, as requested. Now, it was time for the review. The digital creator was blown away by the refreshing taste. He said, “That is absolutely tremendous. No sugar added at all, just pure pomegranate juice. Look at the colour of that. Beautiful. That is delicious.” He rated the drink 9 out of 10 and recommended viewers to try it.

Reactions were quick to pour in.

“Looks so delicious,” agreed a user.

Echoing a similar sentiment someone else noted, “That looks great.”

“Next time try with a pinch of black salt, it goes very well with pomegranate juice,” suggested a foodie.

Also Read:"Most Honest Man In India": Salesman's Candid Exchange With Scotland Tourist Wins Hearts

An individual invited the digital creator to visit Kerala and try their “versatile foods”.

“You are drinking in desi style,” pointed out a person.

“Hope you tipped him well,” read a comment.

The video has collected more than 1.5 million views. Do you like pomegranate juice? Share your views in the comments section.