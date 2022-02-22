There's no dearth of food stalls, tiny eateries and restaurants in Delhi. Every neighbourhood is bound to have a shop offering a tempting range of delicacies. While talking about the heart of Delhi, Old Delhi is filled with a mesmerising, hearty aroma of Mughlai delicacies like lip-smacking biryanis, kebabs, chaats and more. Irresistible flavours, extensive use of tangy spices and much more, chaat is one of the most popular street foods in Delhi. If you are someone who loves chaat and Old Delhi-style recipes, then it's time for us to reveal the surprise. Here we bring you 5 Old- Delhi-style chaat recipes that you can easily prepare at home with some simple and easily accessible ingredients. Yes, you heard it right! Let's start with the recipes.

Kulle Ki Chaat, Daulat Ki Chaat And More, Here's A List Of 5 Old-Delhi Style Chaat Recipes For You To Try At Home:

1. Kulle Ki Chaat- Our Recommendation

Let's start with this one. Kulle Ki Chaat is a small, bite-sized snack that can tantalize your taste buds. The word 'kulle' stands for cups that are scooped out of fruits or tubers like watermelon or boiled potatoes and is stuffed with chickpeas and a host of tangy spices. Click here for the recipes.

2. Daulat Ki Chaat

A sweet delight! This very popular chaat recipe is actually a foamy dessert made by churning milk rigorously for hours and then it is left to sit out in the cold night. Click here for the step-by-step detailed recipe of daulat ki chaat.

Other Recipes You Must Try:

3. Paapdi Ki Chaat

Here we bring you one of the most popular street foods from North India, Paapdi Chaat is a delicious melange of spices, curd and deep-fried, crisp paapdis. While there are quite a few ways of making paapdi chaat, this particular papdi chaat recipe is a mouth-watering gem from the streets of Old Delhi. Click here for the recipe.

4. Old-Delhi Ki Fried Aloo Chaat

A deep fried, crispy potato chaat from the streets of old Delhi. Tossed in tangy tamarind and mint chutney, this fried aloo chaat is a must-try. To prepare it at home, all you need is to cut boiled potatoes into cubes, deep fry them, add in spices and chutneys. There you get your chaat ready! Click here for the recipe.

5. Fruit Chaat

The simplest and the healthiest one! To prepare this chaat, all you need to do is cut some fruits like papaya, banana, apple, watermelon, add a whole lot of chaat masala and lemon juice to give the tangy and zesty flavour. Yes, that's it! So, next time eat your fruits in this way and let us know how you liked it.





If you love chaat, click here for more chaat recipes.





For more Old Delhi recipes, click here.





That's it! Now you know what to do, try these recipes and let us know which one turned out to be your favourite one in the comment section below.









