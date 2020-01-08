Watch: The Best And Worst Diets For The Year 2020 Revealed!

With every passing year, we see new diets making inroads in the world of health. Some diets just manage a fleeting moment of recognition, and some prove their worth with their positive outcomes. Some diets even go to gain much fame after being backed by celebrities. Reforming your food intake can make a significant effect on your weight, fitness and overall health. If you have started the New Year 2020 with the resolution of imbibing healthy eating habits, you must be looking for that perfect diet you should follow. The U.S. News And World Report released its 10th annual ranking of diets for 2020, based on their viability and effectiveness.





The recent times saw Mediterranean Diet gaining traction as it contains a lot of fresh fruit, meats, and vegetables. Mediterranean foods are usually light on the stomach too. All these factors led Mediterranean Diet grabbing the top spot in this list, that too for the third year in a row! According to Yale University Prevention Research Center - "The hallmarks of the best diet include balance, maintainability, palatability, family-friendliness, sustainability along with healthfulness." The Mediterranean Diet meets all these criteria perfectly.





Weight loss diets may help you achieve your fitness goals.





Tailgating Mediterranean, were two diets - Flexitarian Diet and Dash Diet - which came a close second in a tie. Flexitarian Diet is all about plant-based proteins, and Dash Diet proposes limited salt intake. Surprisingly, Keto Diet, which was immensely popular for the past couple of years, ranked at the bottom of the chart, along with Dunkan Diet. Both these diets aim for the body to reach ketosis state to lose weight quickly.





Healthy eating is important to achieve ideal weight and fitness level. With a slew of weight loss diets around us promising similar results, it's best to consult your dietician or nutritionist to zero in on the diet that would suit you best.







