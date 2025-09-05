Indian street food has a global fanbase. After all, what's not to love about it? From the delicious crunch of golgappas and the buttery magic of pav bhaji to the comforting plate of chole bhature, every bite feels like a warm hug. Recently, a video of one such Indian chaat shop in Germany has grabbed the attention of the internet. Believe it or not, Chat Junction, located on Zweibrucken street, in Rhineland-Palatinate, has a queue of customers lined up outside the shop, just to relish an array of street food items popular in India.





Also Read: When In Vienna, Shashi Tharoor Enjoyed An "Idli Breakfast" At This Indian Restaurant





Recently, a travel vlogger shared a video on Instagram capturing the popularity of this particular stall in Germany. The menu is a diverse platter of local flavours. It includes 6 pieces of golgappas, costing 3.50 euros, dahi vada special chaat priced at 4.50 euros, vada chaat at 3.99 euros, samosa chaat at 4.49 and 5.49 euros (based on the number of samosas) and papdi chaar at 3.99 euros. Apart from that, the shop also offers a range of lunchbox combos with rice. In the beverage category, there is mango lassi, masala tea and soft drinks for 1.99 euros. As per the vlogger, “you can finish your entire meal with a drink for 7 euros” here.

The surprises do not end here. Chat Junction's special Saturday menu comprises an assortment of veg and non-veg Indian main courses such as chicken biryani, lamb curry, gobi manchurian, chilli chicken and vada sambar.

Watch the full video below:

The video received mixed reactions.





“I tried their papri-chat and golgappe, both were good. Of course, you can't compare it to our authentic street food, but it's a brave attempt,” wrote a user.





“Definitely worth the wait… The food is really delicious here,” shared another.





“The queue is long because they are quite slow in serving. Food is decent, not over the top,” pointed out one person.





“Tried their chat. Really good and reasonable,” noted an individual.





“I visited there last month. Panipuri and Chana rice bowl were good. But unfortunately, samosas were totally spoiled,” commented a critic.





“My favourite place... Proper spicy no west makeover of curries... Authentic Indian Street Food flavour” read a positive remark.





Also Read:"That's Next Level": Internet Amused By Man's Extraordinary Watermelon Peeling Skills

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below!