Banana is possibly the most accessible fruit available across the globe. It is healthy and wholesome and eliminates the fuss of peeling and chopping. In fact, it is a fruit that you can easily have while travelling or in-between work. Hence, comedian Vir Das was perplexed, when he found the bananas (he ordered) were chopped and well-organised in a fruit box. It all started when Vir, who is currently in the United States, ordered two bananas to have after his workout session. What he received left him ranting on social media. The 43-year-old actor-comedian took to Instagram to share a video featuring him with the 'packed' bananas he received.





Watch the video here:





In the video, we could see two plastic boxes with sliced bananas in each. "I'm in America right now and I was ordering lunch. So, I thought of ordering bananas as a post-workout thing," he said. Vir went on to explain that after receiving the food, he kept staring at the food for almost 25 minutes because "bananas have packaging - a natural one given by God".





"Only in America, they are like - No, we can do it better than God!" he added (sarcastically).





The video in no time went all over social media, garnering more than 73k likes and hundreds of comments.





"They also sell peeled oranges and chopped onions," a comment read. Another person said, "Any food + repackaging + rebranding = American food. Looks like these might not be bananas anymore. "BanUHnas" would be described as the 'healthiest superfood manufactured in the heart of America, rich in potassium and other nutrients, where you consume only 5 slices to get an immense amount of instant energy'."





A third comment read, "They sell cut fruit more and mark it more expensive and add preservatives."





How did you find this hilarious 'rant' video by Vir Das? Do share your thoughts in the comments below.