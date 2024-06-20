Summer is at its peak, and nothing beats a big bowl of ice cream to cool us down. Whether it's a chocolatey sundae, a flavorful cassata, or a tangy orange bar, these sugary delights are our go-to for instant refreshment. But our love for ice cream has led to some seriously weird creations. From ketchup-flavoured to butter chicken ice cream, there's no end to the unusual flavours people come up with. The latest to join this list? Onion ice cream—and the internet is definitely not impressed.





The video of this onion ice cream recipe was shared on Instagram by digital creator @FoodBeast. The clip starts with the creator chopping a large onion into small pieces. Next, he transfers the diced onions to a pan and caramelizes them on low heat. In a blender, he adds heavy cream and sweetened condensed milk and blends them until the result is thick and creamy. This is the ice cream base, which he then adds to a stand mixer and churns at a low speed. The next step involves breaking the dry ice into a fine powder and slowly adding it to the stand mixer. In the description, the digital creator wrote, “Once all of the dry ice sublimates, you can add the next spoonful. Ensure no chunks remain, as the ice cream isn't safe to eat until all of the dry ice dissipates.”

Once the ice cream starts freezing, the digital creator adds onions and increases the mixer's speed. After reaching his desired level of thickness and softness, he pipes the ice cream into a hollowed-out onion and places it over a tray filled with dry ice. In the video, the content creator's friend can be heard saying, “Oh gosh! The softest of serves. This is awesome!”

Watch the full video of the Onion Ice Cream recipe below:

Since being uploaded, the video has amassed 1.2 million views. But the internet was not impressed with this bizarre ice cream flavor.





One user disapproved of the ice cream flavor to the extreme and commented, “Jail.”





Another user wrote, “Ice cream (cross emoji) I SCREAM (tick emoji).”





Another user wrote, “I'm obsessed with onions, but this is too far.”





“Is onion ice cream so good it makes you cry?” a third user wrote.





A fourth user commented, “Needs ketchup, pickles, a brioche cone, and a TRASH CAN.”





If given a chance, would you try making this onion ice cream at home? Let us know in the comments below!