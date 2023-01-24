Indians and their love for chai needs no introduction. Be it early in the morning, at noon or in the evening, there's no correct time to enjoy a cup of hot kadak chai. And everyone has their preferred taste when it comes to preparing this beverage. While some like it to be sweet and milky, others prefer a stronger brew. However, have you ever tried a tea that is prepared in a coconut shell? Recently, a video that has gone viral on the internet shows tea being prepared in a hollow coconut shell. Internet users were impressed by this unique method of preparing chai.





The viral video was shared by an Instagram page called 'easycookingwithkavita'. In the clip, we can see a woman preparing tea inside a coconut shell. First, she places a hollow coconut shell over a gas stove. She then proceeds to add water, ginger, milk, tea leaves, cardamom powder and sugar to prepare the beverage. The video ends with a text overlay that reads, "Coconut tea." Take a look at the viral video here:







Since being uploaded, the video has accumulated over 47.2M views, 873K likes and thousands of comments. While some people were impressed by this unique method of preparing tea, others argued that it was risky to make tea in such a manner. Check out some of the reactions below:











"Tume katori chaiye to humse lelo (If you want a bowl, take it from us)"











"Nice. But there should be a disclaimer that making tea like this can be a fire hazard."











"Looks tempting! Saving this for the next time I step into the kitchen."











"Unique concept of making tea."











"What if the coconut catches fire?"











"Agar galti se bhi kitchen gandi hue tagdi maar padegi mummy se (If the kitchen gets dirty by mistake, I will get a scolding from my mother)"













What did you think of this video? Would you try this tea? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.



