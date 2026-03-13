Chutney is a delightful side dish often served as part of a traditional Indian thali. It has the power to brighten up even the simplest meal. Across Indian homes, you'll find countless varieties of chutneys-each made with different ingredients and each adding its own unique burst of flavour. Some chutneys are even region-specific but are loved all over the country.





One of the best things about chutney is its versatility. You can enjoy it with dal-chawal, roti, paratha, or practically any snack. With so many options to explore, here are five easy and delicious chutney recipes you must try at home.





5 Chutney Recipes You Should Try At Home

1. Methi Chutney

Popular in Rajasthan, Methi Chutney can be made either tangy or slightly sweet. Fenugreek seeds naturally have a bitter taste, so jaggery and dry mango powder (amchur) help balance the flavours.





How To Prepare: Soak one cup of fenugreek seeds, boil them, and drain the water to reduce bitterness. Heat oil in a pan and add asafoetida (hing), mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and fennel seeds. Add turmeric and red chilli powder, then mix in the boiled fenugreek seeds and sauté for a minute or two. Add jaggery, amchur, a little water, and cook until it comes to a boil. Simmer on low heat until it thickens. Let it cool, store it in an airtight jar, and serve with parathas, puris, or rotis.

2. Sarso (Mustard) Chutney

This well-known Bihari chutney adds a sharp and vibrant flavour to any plate. Both black and yellow mustard seeds (rai) are used.





How To Prepare: Soak both types of mustard seeds for 30 minutes. Add them to a blender with garlic, green chillies, lemon juice, salt, a little yoghurt, and whole red chillies if you prefer extra heat. Grind into a smooth paste. Heat mustard oil, sauté slit green chillies in it, and pour this tempering over the chutney.

3. Whole Red Chilli And Garlic Chutney

This is a bold and spicy chutney made using whole red chillies. The garlic adds depth and a rich aroma.





How To Prepare: Soak 10-12 whole red chillies for 5-6 hours. Grind them with half a cup of garlic. Heat mustard oil, add a pinch of cumin, and mix in the chilli-garlic paste. Add salt and cook until most of the moisture evaporates. Your chutney is ready.





4. Desi Tamatar Ki Chutney

This chutney is very simple to make. Traditionally, it is prepared on a stone grinder (sil-batta), but you can easily use a blender or a mortar and pestle.





How To Prepare: Slice five tomatoes in half and cook them until slightly soft. Remove and discard the skins. If using a mortar and pestle, first crush garlic, salt, green chillies, and coriander. Then add the tomatoes and mix well. If using a blender, blend all the ingredients together briefly-just enough to combine.





5. No-Coconut Chutney





Coconut chutney is a classic accompaniment to South Indian dishes, but this version is made without coconut.





How To Prepare: Sauté two onions in a pan. Add two tomatoes, whole red chillies, and salt, and cook for two minutes. Transfer to a blender, add roasted peanuts and water, and blend until smooth. Prepare a tempering of curry leaves, mustard seeds, and green chillies, and mix it into the chutney.





These five chutneys are simple to prepare and bring a lovely mix of flavours to everyday meals-perfect for anyone looking to add a little extra zing to their plate.