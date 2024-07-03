Cold coffee has a separate fanbase in the world of coffee lovers. These are frothy, milky, little sweet and packed with that bitter yet flavourful kick of coffee. You also experiment with more flavours and textures in your cold coffee, adding ice cream, caramel, brownie bits and the list goes on. For all cold coffee fans, here is a viral recipe that contains only "five calories". Worth trying, right? The recipe uses no milk and still yields a frothy beverage, just like the usual ones. This viral recipe was recently shared by Chef Neha Deepak Shah on her Instagram handle. And guess what! The recipe video quickly garnered a lot of attention on the internet and had about 2.5 million views till now.

How Can You Make A Frothy Coffee Without Milk?

Quintessentially, the foamy and creamy consistency of a classic cold coffee comes from the milk or ice cream that goes into the recipe. But did you know, you can achieve the same result without any milk? You read that right. And guess what, this particular cold coffee recipe is the perfect instance of the same. In the comments section of the recipe video, the chef explains, "Coffee has the properties to hold air and become light and frothy like cream." So you can achieve that delicious frothy cold coffee consistency with just coffee, water and other ingredients, without any milk or milk substitute.

How To Make Viral 5-Calorie Cold Coffee | No-Milk Cold Coffee Viral Recipe

If you want to try this viral recipe at home, here are some simple steps to follow:





1. Take a blender and add 6 to 8 cubes of ice. Add 2 to 3 tsp instant coffee powder and 1 tsp stevia to sweeten the coffee. Blend it all.

2. Now add 1/3 cup water and blend it again until your cold coffee becomes frothy and light.

3. Transfer to a glass and dust it with cocoa powder. Serve immediately and enjoy!

