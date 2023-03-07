As we all know, the kitchen can be a hazardous place if proper safety measures are not taken. Despite being warned to be careful in the kitchen from a young age, many of us still experience minor accidents while cooking. For example, cutting your fingers while chopping vegetables or accidentally burning yourself while handling hot utensils. Recently, a video has been circulating on social media depicting a woman accidentally dropping her phone into a frying pan. Although the incident initially drew amusement from viewers, it serves as a reminder of the importance of being vigilant in the kitchen. In no time, it garnered attention on the internet, with people leaving hilarious comments on the video.





The 15-second video depicts a woman cooking in what appears to be a professional kitchen. While checking a call or message on her phone, she accidentally drops it into the fryer. The next clip shows her in shock, attempting to retrieve the phone with a pair of tongs.

The video, in no time, took social media by storm, garnering almost two million views, 21.4K likes and hundreds of comments on it. While some people were left in shock, some couldn't help but think if the phone exploded due to heat. Then there were some people who were left in splits.





"Ouch," wrote a person. Another person commented, "The way my hand would have instinctively gone in right after it." A third comment read, "Honestly if I tried to retrieve, I would have been a fireball. Pretty quick response while getting it out."





A person wrote, "Is that the new fryphone?" Another comment read, "The all-new iPhone tempura." A person commented, "Think your phone is fried."





