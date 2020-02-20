Weight Loss: Dietitians May Play An Important Role In Managing Obesity; Says Study

Dietitians form an important part of weight loss programs.

Weight loss is not an easy task. Many people try their best to control their food intake and exercise religiously, but many a times, it all goes to waste. That's when people resort to adopting diet programs and visit dietitians for the same. A person's ability to lose weight depends on his or her body type as well as eating habits. Many people think that going to dietitians is just a waste of money, as one can easily reform their diet themselves. However, a recent study has proved that dietitians may play a highly effective part in the weight loss process.





The study that was published in the Family Practice journal claims that other than charting a proper diet plan, most of the registered dietitians also influence the eating habits and behavior of the dieters through intensive behavioural therapy, which proves to be an impactful way to help people lose weight.

The study researchers examined the integration of registered dietitians and nutritionists providing intensive behavioural therapy for obesity to help participants who were also Medicare beneficiaries, draft their diet and improve their eating habits. The dietitians suggested specific and personalised diet goals and the dietitians and the patients worked together to frame methods to achieve them.





This test results revealed that the dietitian-provided intensive behavioural therapy not just help participants eat healthy and lose weight effectively; its benefits extend beyond weight loss and included many other associated health and behavioural areas.

Lauren Sastre, one of the paper's authors said, "We are excited about our findings, which demonstrated registered dietitian nutritionist delivered intensive behavioural therapy for obesity to Medicare beneficiaries is effective and beneficial for patients. This particularly important in light of the growing pressure on providers to track and demonstrate improved Medicare patient outcomes, which include weight status."







