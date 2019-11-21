Weight Loss: What Is The Perfect Time To Eat Desserts? Experts Reveal

One should ensure that the breakfast meal has good portions of protein in it

When it comes to weight gain, apart from the greasy and fattening junk foods, excess sugar consumption is often termed as a major culprit. Not only does it contributes to the calorie load but is also devoid of any nutrition. If you're someone who is looking to shed those extra kilos, it gets imperative for you to cut down on your sugar intake. However, this may turn out to be a tad too difficult for someone who has got a sweet tooth. According to a study, published in the journal Steroids, if dieters eat a carbohydrate-rich, protein-packed breakfast that includes dessert, they tend to have reduced cravings throughout the day and are better able to keep off lost weight in the long run. It may help limit your carb intake during the evening hours, which otherwise could possibly hinder your weight loss goals and contribute to weight gain.





Since desserts are particularly high in sugar content, one should practice moderation and shouldn't go overboard with its consumption. It may help curb your untimely cravings, but its low nutrient profile may devoid your body of required nutrition. Hence, it gets imperative to supplement your diet accordingly and also ensure that the breakfast meal has good portions of protein in it.





According to Consultant Nutritionist, Rupali Datta, "Protein adds satiety to the meal because it ensures a delayed emptying of the stomach and thereby also prevents post meal sugar and insulin hike, which helps further. Apart from this, taking a small helping of desserts along helps give you satisfaction. There is no perfect time to eat a dessert but a homemade dessert with fresh ingredients is not bad within your days' calorific allowance."

