There are some debates that foodies on social media never get tired of discussing. Recently, the online community was divided over the stark difference between the Zomato order bills versus directly ordering from the restaurant. Later, the delivery app responded to the questions saying that it was a matter of restaurant policy. Before that, Reddit users debated whether restaurant chefs should be asked for their recipes or not. There were arguments both for and against this discussion. And now, another post on Reddit has created a rift online. A Reddit user shared her way of cutting a sandwich into pieces - and it has left Reddit users quite disturbed. Take a look:











The post was shared on Reddit by user u/Melly-The-Elephant in the sub-Reddit r/CasualUK. It has received a lot of attention on social media, leaving users divided. In the click, we could see that a sandwich had been cut into six pieces rather than four. A diagonal line was drawn from the top left corner, followed by three smaller diagonal lines crossing it. This gave six pieces of sandwich, but each was of a different shape and size.

The Reddit user defended her way of cutting a sandwich. She revealed that she started cutting her sandwiches like this about a year ago. "Whenever I see a sandwich post on this sub I think "I should show them my way" then promptly forget. Finally, I remembered to take a photo before the jolly gobbling," she said. She further added that this way of cutting a sandwich resulted in smaller chunks and somehow seemed to increase the quantity of sandwiches that she got. "I make them like this to take to work in smaller chunks means I don't have hamster cheeks if I have to communicate with people. It definitely feels like more sandwich," she wrote on Reddit.





The chaotic way of cutting a sandwich got a flurry of reactions on Reddit. Some people felt that it could be tried and weren't a bad idea. Others questioned it and called it a monstrosity and found it to be immensely disturbing.





Take a look at the best reactions on Reddit:











What did you think of the bizarre and chaotic way to cut a sandwich? Tell us in the comments below.