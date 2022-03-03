For breakfast, we need a no-fuss recipe that is easy to make and doesn't mess up the kitchen. That's where cereal comes to our rescue. But at the same time, we desire to start our morning on a delicious note. How can we enjoy a delicious and quick breakfast that doesn't take up too much time and satisfy our craving? This is where the sandwich comes to our rescue! With only a few ingredients, the sandwich is not only easy to make but also the go-to breakfast option for many of us. Here are some delicious sandwich recipes you can make for breakfast. The best part about these recipes is that they all have cheese in them!

5 Cheese Sandwiches To Make For A Delicious Breakfast:

1. Grilled Cheese Sandwich

There's nothing simpler to make and satisfying to enjoy than a warm, crisp and gooey cheese sandwich. Grilled cheese sandwich is one of our favourite quick and simple vegetarian recipes that only require a few key ingredients.





Click here for the recipe of Grilled Cheese Sandwich.

A grilled cheese sandwich is one of the best recipes. Photo Credit: Unsplash

2. French Onion Grilled Cheese

A delicious grilled sandwich recipe with oodles of Swiss cheese layered between along with caramelised onion and butter. This cheese sandwich is perfect for a quick and easy breakfast or as an evening snack to grab.





Click here for the recipe of French Onion Grilled Cheese Sandwich.





(Also read: Love Paneer? Try These 5 Paneer Sandwich Recipes For A Delicious Breakfast)

3. Grilled Macaroni Cheese

Easy-to-make and delicious at the same time, the grilled macaroni cheese sandwich is sure to impress your guests with its tantalising flavours. With cheese oozing out of every bite you take, this sandwich will definitely become a showstopper.





Click here for the recipe of Grilled Macaroni Cheese.

A Grilled macaroni sandwich is the best option for breakfast.

4. Chicken Cheese Sandwich

If you are pressed for time but still want a delicious and healthy breakfast, here we bring you one more entree to the sandwich list - It is Chicken Cheese Sandwich. Juicy shredded chicken along with creamy cheese makes for an indulgent breakfast meal.





Click here for the recipe of Chicken Cheese Sandwich.





(Also read: Veg Sandwich To Pesto Sandwich: 5 Delicious Grilled Sandwich Recipes To Make In No Time)

5. Egg And Cheese Sandwich

The ones who tried cheese omelette already know that cheese, along with egg, makes a wholesome indulgent treat. Trust us - this sandwich recipe is nothing less than that! Loaded with cheddar cheese, you can treat yourself with this one on cheat days.





Click here for the recipe of Egg And Cheese Sandwich.

Egg and cheese sandwich is easy to make and tastes delicious.

Try out these cheesy sandwiches and let us know which one is your favourite!