Summer is upon us. With the rising temperature, we always find ourselves reaching for a bottle of water or soothing coolers to quench our thirst. Besides keeping us hydrated, you might want to ensure that the beverage you are drinking is healthy and delicious too. Actress Shraddha Kapoor has just recommended an easy option in her latest Instagram post. She revealed what keeps her cool in this hot weather - a humble glass of lime soda. Shraddha shared pictures of herself holding a glass of this wholesome drink. In the caption, she wrote, "Naa khud piyungi, naa tujhe peene dungi (I won't drink myself, nor will I let you drink). #nimbusoda."

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Desi Topping For Papaya Is Simple, Fun And Delicious!





In another Instagram post, Shraddha Kapoor was seen relishing barfi on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr. The actress shared a picture of barfi on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Eid Mubarak!!! Mood: Barfi."

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor 'Bullied' Rahul Mody For Vada Pav





Earlier this month, Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her 38th birthday. The actress shared a carousel post on Instagram, sharing a glimpse of her birthday celebration. The opening frame featured the actress posing with a chocolate cake with a candle on it. The next photo had what seems to be a large modak (a type of traditional sweet). Another cake shown in the post was a yummy-looking one topped with cream and freshly cut pineapple. In another photo, we see a cut piece of the first cake, cosily paired with cups of black coffee. What also caught our eye in Shraddha's carousel post was crisp kanda (onion) bhajiyas and a small cup of chai, which she relished at a roadside stall. In the caption, she wrote, "Agar cakes ab tak khatam nahi hue, toh birthday bhi nahi hua na???" ["If the cakes are not over till now, so the birthday is also not yet over, right?"] Click here to read the full story.





Shraddha Kapoor's love for food is unapologetic and we are excited to see more of her foodie adventures in the future.