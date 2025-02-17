Shraddha Kapoor's delightful and candid foodie posts always get our attention. Whether she's digging into simple vada pav at home or sophisticated delicacies at a fine-dining restaurant, Shraddha never misses a chance to show her playful side. Her foodie updates often come with candidly relatable confessions and/or humorous captions. One of her most recent Instagram stories also reminded us of how refreshing this particular celebrity's food diaries can be. Shraddha took to her social media handle to share a photo of a bowl of freshly cut papaya.

Using an Instagram poll sticker, she asked her followers to guess whether or not she sprinkled the fruit with chaat masala. Through the following Instagram story, we can conclude that she mostly opted for this desi spice mix as a topping. Shraddha shared a short clip of a small bowl filled with this spice blend powder. She wrote, "God ne papaya banaya hi chaat masala ke liye." ["God made papaya for chaat masala only."]

Want to prepare chaat masala at home instead of relying on a store-bought packaged version? Here's an easy recipe. Note that this masala has several variations, and every household may make it slightly differently.

Shraddha Kapoor is not the only Bollywood celebrity to enjoy her fruits with a bit of desi spice. Before this, Parineeti Chopra voiced her love for eating raw mangoes with chilli powder. She once declared via an Instagram story: "Pro tip: Eat kacchi keri [raw mango] with salt and red chilli powder to find instant happiness. Add nimbu [lemon juice] for extra happiness. Repeat dish for unlimited happiness." Click here to read the full article.