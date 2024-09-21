Karisma and Kareena Kapoor share a love for fine fashion and good food. Want to know another thing they have in common? Both are coffee lovers! Don't believe us? Check out Karisma's latest Instagram Stories. On Friday, September 20, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress shared a picture with her sister Kareena as they stepped out in the city. The duo was travelling in a car, “twinning” in similar Birkenstock footwear. But that's not all – the photo also captured Karisma and Kareena holding coffee cups in their hands. An energetic start to the day, right, coffeeholics? “Always twinning” read Karisma's honest side note.





Karisma Kapoor is a big-time foodie. Her culinary anecdotes often leave us craving for a hearty platter. Back in February, the actress flew to Indore and indulged in the city's traditional delicacies. Karisma uploaded a slew of pictures and videos on Instagram, documenting her time at the place. One snap shows her taking a delicious bite of crispy and juicy jalebis. We could also spot a generous quantity of poha on her plate. The next frame presents a more visually appetising picture of the poha, topped with pomegranate and curry leaves. To add to the crispiness, Karisma relished the breakfast items with chopped onions and sev. A zesty lemon slice put a satisfying twist to her gastronomical outing. Click here to find out what dessert she enjoyed.

Before that, the Kapoor sisters went out to dine at a restaurant, dishing out sister goals. Karisma shared a picture of Bebo on social media where the Jaane Jaan actress was seen smiling for the click. If we talk about the food, there was yummy-looking bread on the table and a salad bowl. While Kareena sipped on a beverage, Karisma savoured a glass of Aperol spritz which is a wine-based cocktail from Italy. Karisma seemed to enjoy the meal and the company as she gushed in the caption, “Back with my favs (heart face emoji) the sista and the Aperol spritz." Full story here: Full story here.





Karisma and Kareena's foodie ventures are a feast for the eyes.