If there is one celebrity that never fails to impress us, it is Mira Kapoor. Over the years, she has emerged well as a lifestyle and food influencer and keeps entertaining her 4.2 million followers on Instagram with informative content. Be it diet hacks, food tips or recipes - she shares it all on social media. Mira is an ardent foodie and enjoys exploring new foods and cuisines. If you follow her on social media, then you would know that she doesn't miss a chance to keep her fans updated with what she's indulging in. Recently, she gave us a sneak peek into her breakfast meal. Any guesses what she ate?





Mira Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share about her breakfast meal. The photo simply featured an empty plate after Mira had devoured her meal. "What's on my plate," read the text in the story. Revealing what she ate, Mira wrote, "Nothing 'cause I ate it all. Vermicelli upma. Fav." She also added a heart emoji along with it. It seems like she absolutely loved the upma. Take a look at her full story below:

This is certainly not the first time we have seen Mira Kapoor share a glimpse from her foodie diaries. Earlier, she was seen relishing a wholesome desi meal. Her meal included sarson da saag, dal makhani, paneer gravy, a bowl of onion and tomato raita and what seemed to be aloo sabzi. We could also spot some paratha on her plate. Read more about it here.







Well, if you too are craving some upma after looking at Mira Kapoor's Instagram story, just like us, fret not. Here are some of our best upma recipes that you can prepare at home. Click here for the recipes.







What do you think about Mira Kapoor's foodie diaries? Do let us know in the comments section below.