Mira Rajput's Instagram updates are all things relatable, especially when it comes to food. From relishing fancy meals to gobbling down her comfort meal, Mira's gastronomic tales are too good to miss. But today, she has triggered our nostalgia as well. Wondering how? Well, a look at her Instagram Stories reminded us of our childhood love, Parle G. Dipping the biscuit in a hot cup of tea or milk and stuffing the mouth with the creamy texture is something we all can never forget. Most of us still do. Don't we? Mira Rajput has shared a snap of a glass container filled with Parle G on her Instagram Stories. Next to the container was a cup that was visibly empty. She has captioned the post by saying, “This is love."

This is how Mira Rajput triggered our nostalgia:

Mira Rajput loves exploring different cuisines, but her all-time favourite is ghar ka khana. After struggling to find vegetarian food during her Europe trip with her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor and their children, Mira's happiness after relishing desi home-cooked meal was understandable. On her Instagram Stories, Mira Rajput wrote, “There's no place like home.” She added, “Eating ghiya like it's my long-lost love.” Ghiya is also known as bottle gourd or lauki.

No matter where she is, Mira Rajput never compromises her health. And, we have proof. One of Mira's photo dump from her Italy vacation gave us a sneak peek into her healthy food journal. Apart from Mira's stunning outfits, what caught our attention was a fruit platter. We could spot a slice of watermelon, a variety of grapes, and cherry, as well as a plum. The next slide featured another plate with a variety of cheese, an assortment of greens on the side, and also what looks like yellow fruit. There were some sundried tomatoes, and dollops of some flavourful dips kept on the side. Mira captioned the post, "Buon Giorno," which is an Italian term for "Good Morning."







Mira Kapoor's culinary tales are getting better with each passing day. Agree?