Taapsee Pannu is maintaining a strict diet regime for her upcoming sports drama, 'Shabhash Mithu'. Before getting into the role of the Indian women's cricket captain, Mithali Raj, the actor is doing all it takes to stay fit. For the past few weeks, she has been regularly sharing photos from her cricket practice sessions. Recently, she also gave a glimpse of her healthy breakfast. Taapsee shared a photo of a colourful and nutrition-filled breakfast that she called "Exotic" in one of her Instagram Stories. In the snap, we can see two pieces of brown bread decorated with vegetables and green chutney spread.

(Also Read: Taapsee Pannu's 'Diet Treat' On Completing 'Rashmi Rocket' Is A Foodie's Dream (See Pics))

Taapsee shared a photo of a colourful and nutrition-filled breakfast.

In case you didn't know, the 'PINK' star gets these nutritious treats straight from the kitchen of Guia, her make-up artist. The duo is currently working on the sets of 'Shabaash Mithu'.

Recently, Taapsee's fans also got a glimpse of her cheat day where she's seen having a coffee. Guia shared the snap with the caption, "Do what you love in your life and you won't feel that you are actually working! And this is what we do! Obviously, there are some "bad" days, but today is certainly not one of them days."

It seems like, after the nourishing morning meal, the actor directly went on the cricket pitch to shoot for the film. "Weekday has begun," Taapsee declared in her latest Instagram post with the customary hashtag, #ShabaashMithu. The 33-year-old can be seen wearing a helmet, pads and gloves as she tries to play the perfect shot. She kept it simple in summer by picking a pink sleeveless jersey and black track pants.

Besides 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee's upcoming projects include 'Dobaaraa', 'Looop Lapeta', 'Rashmi Rocket', 'Haseen Dillruba' and 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan'.