You're sitting in a fancy restaurant, eagerly waiting for your meal to arrive. Suddenly, you hear a gasp from a nearby table, and all heads turn towards the source of the sound. What could it be? A celebrity? A surprise proposal? No, it's something even more extraordinary - a mind-blowing fiery food experience. If you are wondering, what made us think this, please read on. In a video, which is circulating on Twitter, we witness a culinary spectacle like no other. The scene unfolds with a server wearing what appears to be a magical glove. The person then lights his hand on fire. After that, he gracefully drizzles a mysterious oil-like liquid onto a plate brimming with delectable food. And now the real show begins. The server breathes life into the flames, creating a stream of fire that travels from his hand to the plate. The theatrical presentation has definitely elevated the meal from a mere dish to an unforgettable experience.

The viral video of the fiery food experience has sparked a whirlwind of reactions on Twitter, ranging from pure admiration to witty remarks. People couldn't contain their excitement and let their unfiltered opinions fly.

One user, clearly captivated by the artistry of the unique serving style, exclaimed, "Wow, this is amazing! I wish one day to visit this beautiful country, Iran!"

Another user chimed in, unable to contain their excitement, "Very cool, well done!"

A few pointed out that the server forgot that "his hand is on fire…"

One user voiced their reservations, "Surely that flammable liquid is not good for you. Looks entertaining but I'll pass."

There were a few music enthusiasts eagerly enquiring, "What soundtrack is this amazing?"

Tell us your opinion about this video in the comment section below.