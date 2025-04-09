Actor Shefali Shah enjoys travelling and exploring new places. The 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor recently went on her first solo trip, and since then has been quite vocal about her love for travel and food on social media. Now, Shefali went to Lucknow and decided to put her Instagram handle to good use by asking locals for the best places to eat. She wrote, "Lucknow here I am! So now tell me where do I go shopping, where is the best food? Lucknowis send in your suggestions on the real gems in the city!"

Shefali's DMs got flooded with all kinds of food and shopping recommendations. The pool of messages is a treasure for anyone new to Lucknow and looking for iconic places to eat. Take a look.

Here Are 10 Foodie Recommendations For Where To Eat in Lucknow:

"If you want to eat proper tunday kebab you have to go to the original one in Aminabad Chowk." "Eat basket chaat at Hazratganj Royal chaat." "Chole bhature and lassi at Shree Lassi Chowk." "Sharma ji ki chai and samosa." "Everybody says Prakash Kulfi but please please try Chanakya Kulfi and their chaas too!" "Please go to Shukla chaat for dahi puri or aloo chaat." "Go to Naimat Khana for food." "Wahid for biryani." "Dastarkhwan restaurant, tunday kebab." "Please try kebabs at Kingship by Kahlon."

Along with the best places to eat, she also received shopping recommendations for Lucknow's famous Chikankari, such as "Alekhya" and "Nazrana".





Do you know any more must-try places to visit in Lucknow?