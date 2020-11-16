Post Diwali, <i>Soan Papdi</i> Memes Take Over Twitter. See Best Ones Here

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: November 16, 2020 15:43 IST
Diwali means a number of things to different people. For some, it means visiting friends and relatives to exchange gifts and greetings; for others, it's all about bingeing on their favourite Indian sweets. There are a variety of sweets which are associated with the festival, including the likes of Rasmalai, Besan Laddoo, Gulab Jamun and Kaju Katli. One running discussion among desi Twitter is how 'Soan Papdi' is regularly gifted every festive season by multiple friends and relatives.
Although the sweet has its takers, many would agree that Soan Papdi is probably one of the most ubiquitously gifted items of Diwali. Whether as Diwali bonus from employers or even as a Diwali gift by distant relatives - Soan Papdi is one sweet we definitely find on our palette when festive season begins. The abundant availability of the sweet as well as its longer shelf life makes it a hot favourite among Indians. In fact, any attempt to regift the box of the sweet only makes it return back even more speedily.
Twitterati couldn't help but make memes on this unique and interesting phenomenon of Soan Papdi as a Diwali gift. Some questioned if it's even Diwali if it isn't for a box of Soan Papdi, while others wondered how it always makes it way back to our homes in spite of several attempts of getting rid of it. Take a look at the best memes here:
YESS!!
got many gifts this diwali but not even one of them is soan papdi????
Earth is healing!!!
— K dot K (@kundan_kabra) November 12, 2020
#SoanPapdi is like first law of thermodynamics.
It can neither be created, nor be destroyed, it can only be transferred from one person to another person. @nitinsangwan
— Vikas Sangwan (@vikassangwan01) November 13, 2020
If somebody gifts you Soan Papdi you better know you are their least favourite person.
*crying, brb*
— BrrownAce (@brrownace) November 16, 2020
When You get back Your own soan papdi box on #Diwali .....#Diwali2020#HappyDiwalipic.twitter.com/HfRoEgNqN6
— ???? ∱∪ℕκγβαβα ???? (@nillkool9) November 9, 2020
Everything that goes around comes around!
~Soan Papdi k dabba ???? pic.twitter.com/elUpVKI7RD
— Shreya✨ (@shreyasiyaa) November 11, 2020
Soan papdi is said to have originated from Maharashtra and spread across to Gujarat, Punjab, and Rajasthan .This is one sweet one does not consume and is to be immediately gifted .It passes many hands before the house help gets who too is reluctant to accept !
— Manjot Singh Bindra (@BindraManjot) November 15, 2020
Does anyone else ever feel like the soan papdi of everyone's life
— awkwardgoat3 (@DivijaBhasin) November 13, 2020
????✌Soan papdi....these days be like : pic.twitter.com/s6YOEiPBiw
— ????Alsa???? (@sharmazikiladki) November 15, 2020
No one
Soan papdi box to every home on #Diwalipic.twitter.com/lZFzdQ5gnO
— ????ऋतिका ???????? (@Vritika385) November 13, 2020
Relatives : From where did you got this soanpapdi
Me: pic.twitter.com/coWqMDkm03— AK47 (@abhinavkhariwal) November 14, 2020
We hope we can manage to finish the boxes of Soan Papdi we received this year. At least until next time, when the stock is replenished. Did you get the box of Soan Papdi this year or were you gifted some other sweets? Tell us in the comments below!
