For all food lovers out there, sweet treats are like a slice of heaven, aren't they? From brownies and chocolates to cakes, ice creams, muffins, and cookies - these sugary delights are the ultimate comfort food when life gets stressful. But in today's fitness-obsessed world, many are choosing to avoid sugar altogether. And guess who's calling out this trend with a dash of humour? Filmmaker Karan Johar. KJo shared his hilarious take on the anti-sugar wave by posting a note on his Instagram Stories. Karan Johar wrote, "Why is everyone against sugar?? Who stood by you in difficult times??? It wasn't broccoli for sure!!!" Safe to say, KJo's witty note is a sweet reminder that sometimes, sugar deserves a little love. Take a look:

Also Read: "The Punjabi In Me Is..." - Kareena Kapoor Is Enjoying This Traditional Sweet As Winter Begins

This isn't the first time Karan Johar has shared a quirky foodie thought with his fans. A few days ago, he left us all wondering about something simple yet profound: Why is there a light inside the fridge? On his Instagram Stories, KJo posted a note that read, "If we're not meant to have midnight snacks, why is there a light in the fridge?" Honestly, KJo, we're all in the same boat here, and your question makes total sense. Many of us can relate to the late-night snack struggles. Perhaps the light in the fridge is just a little nudge from the universe to indulge when those cravings hit. Full story here.

Also Read: Ayushmann Kurrana Enjoys Panjiri At Home, Thanks Chef Ranveer Brar For Recipe

Before that, Karan Johar hosted a dinner for his friends, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor. After enjoying a delicious meal, Karisma shared a snap of the spread on her Instagram Stories. The table was stacked with a variety of cured meats, including prosciutto and salami, along with cheeses like cheddar and brie. Fresh fruits, such as grapes and berries, added a sweet touch, while veggie sticks of carrots and celery offered some crunch. In her caption, Karisma wrote, "This plate can only be at KJo's - True Love." Click here to read the full story.





Karan Johar's foodie posts never fail to wow us.